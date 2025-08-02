Royal expert denies rumors about William, Kate’s move

A recent report claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton might leave their current home, Adelaide Cottage, for the more grand Fort Belvedere. However, royal expert Jennie Bond has dismissed this news as a mere rumour. She believes the royal couple is unlikely to trade their modest home for a gothic-style mansion hidden in Windsor Great Park.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jennie Bond said, “Well, the first thing that has to be said is that this is just a rumour.” She explained that William and Kate are focused on giving their children a more normal life. Therefore, moving into what is essentially a castle may not align with that goal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have always tried to keep their home life private and simple. Their focus remains on raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in a peaceful and grounded environment. According to Jennie, the couple values this lifestyle more than royal luxury.

Even if a move happens in the future, the decision will depend on what’s best for their children. As Jennie mentioned, “Whatever they decide, William and Catherine will have their children’s happiness at heart.” This shows their clear priority—protecting their kids from unnecessary media attention.

She also added that preserving a warm and cosy family life is key for the royal couple. Despite their high-profile roles, William and Kate want their children to grow up in a relaxed setting. That is why they carefully consider every step they take as a family.

In conclusion, the idea of relocating to Fort Belvedere may sound exciting, but for now, it remains unconfirmed. Unless there’s a solid reason to shift homes, William and Kate are expected to stay focused on offering their children a life as normal as possible.