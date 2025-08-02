New monsoon spell hits Punjab August 5

Lahore – Punjab is preparing for another round of monsoon rains as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) forecasts showers across most districts in the next 24 hours. Experts have announced that the sixth monsoon spell will likely begin on August 5, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of the province.

Meteorologists have also predicted that this year’s monsoon season will last longer than usual, extending the rainy period well into late September. This extended season is expected to support agriculture but may also increase the risk of localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

According to PDMA Director General Irfan Kathia, the river flood situation remains under control but requires close monitoring. The Chenab River at Khanki is currently experiencing low-level flooding, while the Sindh River near Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa is also showing similar low flood levels.

Water levels at major dams remain stable. The Tarbela Dam is currently at 89% capacity, while the Mangla Dam holds 61%. Flow in key rivers such as the Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej, along with smaller streams and canals, remains within normal limits.

Officials urge residents, especially in flood-prone areas, to stay alert and follow weather updates. The PDMA is coordinating with local authorities to manage any emergencies and ensure timely response in case of floods.