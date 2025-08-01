FBR reshuffles 252 officers after tax win

After surpassing its tax collection target for July, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a large-scale reshuffle, transferring and posting 252 officers from Grade 17 to 22 across the country.

A notification issued by the FBR confirms that the transfers and new postings are effective immediately. This administrative shake-up follows the board’s strong revenue performance and appears aimed at boosting efficiency and accountability within the organization.

The notification states that 33 senior officers from Grades 18 to 21 have been assigned additional responsibilities. Among them, one officer of Grade 22 and ten officers of Grade 21 were transferred within the Inland Revenue Service, which handles the majority of the FBR’s tax operations.

Furthermore, nine Grade 20 officers were also reshuffled, along with 131 officers in Grade 18 and 101 officers in Grade 17. These include not only field-level staff but also several members, chief commissioners, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and director generals.

Key transfers include chief commissioners of major Regional Tax Offices in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Abbottabad, and Hyderabad. The changes are seen as a move to strengthen leadership at critical tax collection points. The FBR recently reported collecting Rs. 748.6 billion in July, which not only exceeded its monthly target but also reflected a 14% increase compared to the same period last year.