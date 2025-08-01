Maryam launches high-tech attack on smog in Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced that a state-of-the-art Dust Suspension System is being assembled in Lahore to fight smog. The advanced system will be deployed at various locations across the city as needed.

In a post on the social media platform X, Maryam Nawaz revealed that the world’s first tested Dust Suspension System has arrived in Lahore along with 15 modern anti-smog fog cannons. The system is currently being assembled.

She explained that these fog cannons spray ultra-fine water mist to suppress hazardous air particles, including PM2.5 and PM10, forcing them to settle on the ground. As a result, air quality improves significantly.

The anti-smog guns will be deployed at key hotspots across Lahore and will be fully integrated with Punjab’s real-time air quality monitoring network and the Environmental Protection Force.

Maryam added that the system is AI-enabled and satellite-linked, designed to activate automatically when pollution levels rise. It will also work in coordination with drones, QR-coded brick kilns, and AI-based tracking systems. She concluded by saying that with determination, innovation, technology, and public participation, Punjab will win the fight against smog, InshaAllah.