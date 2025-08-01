Bilawal praises Pakistan’s media, slams Indian misinformation

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, praised the strong role of Pakistani media during times of Indian aggression. He said the media stood firm when Pakistan and Indian outlets clashed on global platforms. Speaking at a dinner hosted at the Sindh Chief Minister House, he honored the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on its 75th anniversary. He acknowledged that PFUJ led major efforts to protect press freedom in the country. Bilawal stressed that even today, journalism in Pakistan faces many serious challenges.

Moreover, Bilawal recalled that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always stood by journalists during democratic struggles. He mentioned the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), where journalists fought bravely for truth. He also highlighted how PFUJ’s historic efforts helped shape the media landscape. According to him, unity between political leaders and journalists is crucial for democracy. He said that journalists have always supported democratic values in tough times.

While discussing media tactics, Bilawal said misinformation is now used as a weapon, especially by India. He pointed out that Kashmir remains a target of propaganda by neighboring countries. He said digital warfare is real, and fake narratives can harm national interest. Therefore, he emphasized the need to counter false claims effectively. He called on journalists to stay vigilant and report facts responsibly.

Bilawal also revealed that during wartime, the government had banned digital media temporarily. However, it later lifted the ban after realizing its power. He stated that digital media is now one of the best tools to fight back. According to him, timely information can defeat propaganda more effectively than silence. He urged authorities to support digital platforms while ensuring responsible usage.

In closing, Bilawal reaffirmed that the PPP believes in freedom of expression. He demanded laws to protect working journalists from threats and violence. He also shared that the Sindh government is building 210,000 houses for flood victims. These homes will be registered in the names of women to promote empowerment. He concluded by saying that media freedom and public welfare must go hand in hand.