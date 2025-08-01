Durefishan Saleem calls out beauty standards as unreal

Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem recently gave a heartfelt and powerful message about beauty and physical appearance. During an Instagram interaction, a fan asked her how it feels to be so pretty and whether beauty is truly important. The actress responded with humility and clarity, reminding fans that online beauty is often the result of professional work, not perfection.

In her honest reply, Durefishan credited her appearance to skilled makeup artists and talented photographers. She emphasized that what people see online is carefully created, not a natural or everyday look. “It’s all a façade,” she said, advising her followers not to compare themselves to what they see on social media.

Moreover, Durefishan encouraged people to protect their self-worth and confidence. She explained that curated images should never become the reason for anyone’s insecurity. Her words served as a gentle reminder that everyone has value beyond looks. Many fans praised her for her honest and thoughtful response.

One follower wrote, “It was expected to get such a reply from the purest soul,” while another commented, “Best answer.” Her message touched the hearts of many, especially those who struggle with the pressure to look perfect online.

As digital platforms continue to shape our view of beauty, celebrities like Durefishan using their influence for positivity is refreshing. Her response encourages self-acceptance and helps young fans see through unrealistic standards. With her words, she highlighted the importance of inner confidence over surface-level perfection.