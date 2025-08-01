Israeli settlers set fire in west bank, one killed

A Palestinian man died on Thursday after Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to homes and vehicles in the village of Silwad, located in the central West Bank. According to the Palestinian health ministry, 40-year-old Khamis Abdel-Latif Ayad lost his life due to heavy smoke inhalation caused by the fires. The incident took place at dawn and has been widely condemned by Palestinian officials and residents.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that a group of settlers arrived by car, set fires, and then quickly escaped the area. A resident, Raafat Hussein Hamed, whose house was burned, said the attackers came from an illegal outpost nearby. He explained that settlers often target villages like Silwad, especially those close to Israeli settlements. These outposts are illegal under Israeli law, while all settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law.

In addition to Silwad, nearby villages also came under attack. The Palestinian Authority reported that settlers torched more homes, vehicles, and farmlands, causing panic among local residents. The PA further claimed that Israeli soldiers accompanied the settlers and used live fire and tear gas on Palestinians trying to defend their communities. This has increased fears and tensions in an already volatile region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that several suspects had set fire to property in the area but said their forces were unable to identify the individuals involved. Israeli police have launched an official investigation into the incident. However, many Palestinians remain doubtful about whether justice will be served, citing past cases where accountability was lacking.

Violence in the West Bank has surged since the Gaza war began in October 2023. The Palestinian Authority said that Taybeh, a village near Silwad, also suffered from similar arson attacks earlier this month. In one of the most tragic incidents in 2015, a Palestinian couple and their baby were killed in a settler-led arson attack in the village of Duma.

According to figures provided by the Palestinian Authority and AFP, at least 966 Palestinians, including both militants and civilians, have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since the war started. In contrast, 36 Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, have died during Palestinian attacks or military operations during the same period.