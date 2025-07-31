Leonardo DiCaprio slammed for investing in Israeli hotel

Leonardo DiCaprio is under intense criticism after news broke of his $10 million investment in a luxury hotel project in Tel Aviv, Israel. The hotel, backed by the Israeli Hagag Group, received final approval on Tuesday and will include 365 rooms, a conference center, commercial spaces, and a yacht marina. Marketed as eco-friendly, the developers cited DiCaprio’s environmental advocacy as a reason for his involvement.

However, the announcement comes as Israel continues its deadly military campaign in Gaza. Over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly two million displaced since the conflict escalated 21 months ago. Critics say DiCaprio’s investment reflects a disturbing disregard for the human toll of the war.

Online backlash was swift. Social media users accused DiCaprio of “greenwashing apartheid” and called him a “performative male final boss.” Some pointed out the irony of a UN Messenger of Peace backing a business venture in a war-torn region. Others mocked his history of dating much younger women, comparing Israel to his controversial romantic choices.

DiCaprio originally invested in the project in 2018, but his continued involvement during Israel’s military operations in Gaza has reignited public scrutiny. His past interactions with Israeli leadership, including a 2014 meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are also being revisited.

With global protests, student arrests, and job losses for speaking out on Gaza, many question how a high-profile celebrity like DiCaprio can stay publicly silent while making such investments. As outrage grows, pressure is mounting on public figures to take clearer moral stands on global issues.