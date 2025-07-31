Pakistan protests referee calls in U19 Volleyball loss

Pakistan faced a narrow defeat against Poland in the U19 Volleyball World Championship pre-quarterfinal. The match took place in Uzbekistan and ended with Poland winning 3-2. The game was intense and closely fought by both teams. However, controversial referee decisions affected the final moments of the match. These calls caused frustration among Pakistani players and officials immediately after the game.

The referee’s decisions sparked heated arguments between Pakistan’s players and the referee after the final point. Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob said they will send a formal complaint to the international volleyball body, FIVB. He revealed that Pakistan’s team manager asked for a video review of the last point. The control committee admitted that Poland committed a foul. Yet, tournament rules did not allow the referee’s decision to be changed.

Chaudhry Yaqoob explained that without a review option, referees’ decisions remain final, even if mistakes happen. He expressed hope that FIVB will consider Pakistan’s protest seriously. Meanwhile, Pakistani fans voiced strong criticism of the referee on social media. Many called the decisions unfair and harmful to the spirit of fair play. The controversy has attracted attention from volleyball followers worldwide.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation aims to ensure justice and fair play in all future matches. They want referees to use video technology to avoid similar mistakes. The federation believes this will protect teams and maintain tournament integrity. Pakistan’s players remain motivated despite the loss and want to perform better in upcoming competitions. They hope to make their country proud on the world stage.

Pakistan’s loss to Poland highlighted referee controversies in the U19 Volleyball World Championship. The federation’s protest shows their commitment to fairness in sports. Fans and officials alike expect improvements in referee decisions. Pakistan continues its journey with strong determination and passion. The volleyball community watches closely for positive changes ahead.