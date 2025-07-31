Australia wipes 20% off student debts, eases pressure

Australia has officially passed a new law cutting student loan debts by 20%, bringing major relief to over three million people across the country. This bold move clears a combined US$10 billion in student debt, easing a significant financial burden on current and former students. Many Australians rely on government-backed loans to cover their university or technical education expenses.

University fees in Australia have reached record highs in recent years. A basic degree now costs around US$25,000 (AUS$40,000) per year, leading to long-term debts that often take decades to repay. With rising living costs, the burden has only become heavier for young Australians trying to start careers or families. The new law is seen as a key step toward making education more affordable again.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the debt cut as one of his first major policy decisions following the recent general election. “We promised cutting student debt would be the first thing we did back in parliament — and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” he stated proudly. His government positioned this move as part of a broader effort to reduce cost-of-living pressures.

Albanese emphasized that pursuing education should not lead to a lifetime of financial stress. He said, “Getting an education shouldn’t mean a lifetime of debt,” reinforcing his commitment to making higher learning more accessible and less financially painful. Many students and graduates welcomed the announcement with relief.

The changes will reduce the average student debt by about US$3,500, from an estimated total of US$18,000 per student. For some, this means quicker repayment timelines and a chance to invest in other goals like buying a home or starting a business. Financial experts expect the move to have a positive ripple effect on the overall economy.

Meanwhile, education advocates are urging the government to also look at lowering university fees in the future. While the debt reduction is widely praised, many believe that long-term reform in tuition costs is still needed to ensure fair access to higher education.