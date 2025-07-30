Ramsha and Khushhal reunite for new drama ‘Biryani’

Fans of Duniyapur are thrilled as Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan reunite for a brand-new drama titled Biryani. After their intense revenge-based roles in the Green TV hit, viewers were eager to see the beloved pair return in a lighter storyline. Now, ARY Digital has fulfilled that wish with a romantic comedy that’s already gaining attention online.

The teaser for Biryani was recently released and promises a fun, emotional, and light-hearted story. Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi, the drama comes under the banner of Big Bang Productions. The script has been written by Zafar Mairaj, while direction is led by Badar Mehmood, known for dramas like Cheekh and Dunk.

According to the teaser, Biryani tells the story of a soft-spoken university student who falls for a simple yet lively girl. While the plot details are still limited, the romantic and comedic tone is a clear shift from the serious mood of their previous project. This fresh pairing in a cheerful narrative has sparked interest across platforms.

Social media is already buzzing with excitement. Fans have shared clips, screenshots, and comments praising the teaser’s visuals and the couple’s chemistry. One viewer wrote, “Seeing Ramsha and Khushhal together again feels so refreshing!” Others called the teaser “cinematic,” and expressed curiosity about the unusual title Biryani.

Interestingly, the name has left many viewers guessing. One user questioned, “Why is this called Biryani? Is food part of the story?” This mystery has only added to the drama’s appeal. Meanwhile, ARY Digital plans to air the show after the conclusion of Parwarish.

With its star cast, light-hearted theme, and creative team, Biryani seems set to be a popular addition to ARY’s drama lineup. Viewers now eagerly wait to enjoy this flavorful new love story.