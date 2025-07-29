Pakistani chocolate as proof? Amit Shah’s claim sparks outrage

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has sparked widespread criticism and ridicule after claiming in Parliament that terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack were carrying “chocolates made in Pakistan” — presenting it as evidence of Pakistan’s involvement.

The statement came during Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha, where he responded angrily to remarks made by former Home Minister P. Chidambaram. Chidambaram had questioned the Indian government’s hasty accusation against Pakistan following the July attack at the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. Chidambaram asked whether any verified evidence existed linking the attackers to Pakistan, pointing out that terrorists could very well be Indian nationals, trained domestically.

Amit Shah lashed out, saying, “Why did Chidambaram give Pakistan a clean chit? What do you gain by saving Pakistan?” He went on to claim that investigators found Pakistani-manufactured chocolate at the site, using it to support his allegations.

Shah also stated that three of the terrorists involved in the attack had been neutralised. However, independent verification and a transparent investigation have not yet been conducted. Critics and observers, both domestic and international, have questioned the logic of using confectionery as a basis for such serious accusations.

Meanwhile, rights groups report a surge in fake encounters by Indian forces in Kashmir. In one such incident, three young men were killed in Dachigam, allegedly under a staged operation named “Operation Mahadev.” This comes as India faces criticism for attempting to cover up the failure of “Operation Sandhoor,” a counter-insurgency campaign launched earlier this year.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and offered full cooperation for an independent and neutral investigation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s support for peace and transparency. Despite the offer, India has neither accepted the assistance nor completed a formal inquiry, instead continuing to issue politically charged statements without presenting conclusive proof.