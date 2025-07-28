Turkey wildfires kill 14, force mass evacuations

Wildfires in Turkey have killed at least 14 people and destroyed large areas of forest. Fires began in the provinces of Bursa and Karabük. Strong winds and record heat helped the flames spread quickly. The government has evacuated over 3,500 people from threatened areas. Officials fear the fires could grow if conditions worsen.

The victims include four volunteer firefighters who died while battling the flames near Bursa. One suffered a heart attack, while others died in a water tanker crash. Many emergency workers have been injured. Fire crews are working around the clock to control the blazes. So far, over 40 wildfires have been reported across the country.

Officials have declared states of emergency in Izmir and Bilecik provinces. The forest minister said more than 1,900 firefighters are on the ground. Hundreds of rescue workers are helping with evacuations. The army has also joined the firefighting efforts. Air support is being used to dump water on burning hillsides.

Turkey is facing its worst heatwave in years. Temperatures have reached a record 50.5°C in some areas. Hot weather and dry forests have made the fires worse. Meteorologists warn that strong winds may continue for days. As a result, the fire risk remains high across the country.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 97 people linked to fire-related crimes. Investigations are underway to find the causes of each fire. Authorities are also asking the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. The government has asked for help from European partners. Emergency crews continue working to save lives and homes.