‘Operation Mahadev’: India launches deadly crackdown in Kashmir

SRINAGAR – In a fresh episode of alleged state terrorism, Indian forces launched ‘Operation Mahadev’ in Indian-occupied Kashmir, killing three Kashmiri youth in a suspected staged encounter. Two of the victims were later falsely linked to the April Pahalgam attack that left 26 tourists dead.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian Army, local police, and CRPF jointly carried out a search operation in Srinagar’s Dachigam area. Locals strongly condemned the operation, asserting that the youths were innocent and killed in a fake encounter just to frame them as militants.

Indian media outlets like NDTV reported the operation was launched soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated debate on “Operation Sindoor” in parliament. Citing unnamed security sources, they claimed the three deceased were “Pakistani militants” — including a man identified as Sulaiman Shah, allegedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and said to have once served in the Pakistani military.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps stated on social media platform X that a gun battle took place in the Lidwas area, during which three “militants” — Sulaiman, Abu Hamza, and Yasir — were killed. Indian officials also claimed Yasir was involved in the Pahalgam incident.

This development follows heightened tensions between Pakistan and India since the April 22 attack. India swiftly suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani citizens within 48 hours, closed the Wagah border, and recalled diplomats. Pakistan responded with reciprocal diplomatic expulsions, airspace closure, and later launched Operation Bunyān Marsūs in retaliation to Indian missile strikes on May 10.