Viral honour killing in Balochistan sparks public rage

A shocking video showing the brutal honour killing of a couple in Balochistan’s Dagari area has triggered national outrage and forced authorities to act swiftly. The footage showed a woman, Bano Bibi, calmly walking before being shot by her brother, followed by the killing of her partner, Ehsan Ullah Samalani. Both were accused of having an affair and were reportedly executed following an order by a tribal jirga.

The horrifying video spread rapidly online, leading to widespread condemnation from politicians, civil society, and religious scholars. The Pakistan Ulema Council declared the act un-Islamic, while hashtags like #JusticeForCouple and #HonourKilling trended across social media. In response, the police arrested 16 people, including a tribal chief and the woman’s mother, though the shooter—Bano’s younger brother—remains at large.

Civil rights activists claim the government’s action was delayed and only came after public pressure. Lawyer Jibran Nasir criticized authorities for responding to a viral video instead of the actual crime, which happened months ago near a provincial capital. He emphasized that it was a reaction to social media uproar, not a commitment to justice.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti called the case a “test” for law enforcement and vowed to dismantle illegal tribal courts. However, many experts argue that unless the government takes long-term action against jirgas and strengthens rural law enforcement, such killings will continue unchecked. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reported at least 405 honour killings in 2024 alone.

Despite temporary protests and Senate discussions, activists remain doubtful that lasting change will follow. Human rights lawyer Jalila Haider warned that attention will likely fade, just like in past cases. She added that in many parts of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, there is still no rule of law—only silence.

