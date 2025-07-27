Zardari awards top military honour to US commander

President Asif Ali Zardari awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) to General Michael E. Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday. The award recognizes General Kurilla’s outstanding service and key role in advancing defence ties between Pakistan and the United States. A Tri-Services Guard of Honour was also presented to mark the occasion.

According to the military’s media wing, General Kurilla has played a major part in strengthening counterterrorism cooperation and boosting strategic understanding between the two countries. His leadership has supported regional peace efforts and helped build lasting military connections. The Nishan-e-Imtiaz, rarely awarded to foreign military leaders, reflects Pakistan’s gratitude for his consistent support.

During his visit, General Kurilla held important meetings with top Pakistani officials, including President Zardari and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff. They discussed rising regional threats, joint training opportunities, and ways to enhance military collaboration. These talks helped deepen defence coordination and align strategies on shared challenges.

Additionally, General Kurilla attended the Central & South Asia Chiefs of Defence Conference in Islamabad, where delegates from five countries explored ways to improve regional security. The event, hosted by Pakistan, focused on boosting multilateral defence diplomacy under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace.” Pakistan’s leadership was widely praised for hosting the high-level forum.

Throughout the conference, military leaders exchanged views on cyber defence, extremism, and modern warfare. They agreed on the importance of closer partnerships and pledged to maintain peace and sovereignty across the region. The gathering showed a clear commitment to unity and practical cooperation in the face of shared threats.

In conclusion, General Kurilla’s recognition and participation reflect the growing trust and mutual respect between Pakistan and the United States. The event also highlights Pakistan’s role in shaping regional defence strategy and its efforts to bring neighbouring nations together for peace and security.