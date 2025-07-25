Rizwan captains Pakistan in West Indies ODI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced Mohammad Rizwan as captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The series will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12. Rizwan will lead a 16-member squad selected by the Men’s National Selection Committee. Notably, Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI team. Star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also part of the squad, promising strong competition.

Pakistan squads announced for the West Indies series 3 T20Is & 3 ODIs

31 July – 12 August

In addition to the ODIs, Pakistan will play three T20 internationals against the West Indies. These matches are scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3. The T20 games will be held in Lauderhill, USA, at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium. Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20 side, with some fast bowlers returning to the team. These include Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan will arrive in the United States on July 27 after finishing their T20 series in Bangladesh. The T20 squad includes a mix of experienced players and new talent. The team looks ready to perform well in both formats. The PCB aims to build momentum through these matches before the bigger international events.

Earlier, Salman Mirza shone by taking three wickets in Pakistan’s recent T20 win over Bangladesh. Sahibzada Farhan also impressed with a quick fifty. Despite losing the series 2-1, Pakistan’s players showed good form and fighting spirit. This experience will help them in the upcoming West Indies series.

Overall, the teams seem well-prepared and motivated. Fans will watch closely as Rizwan leads Pakistan in both ODIs and T20Is. The series offers a chance to test skills and strengthen the squad. With strong leadership and promising players, Pakistan hopes for good results on foreign soil.