Dananeer, Ayesha Omar wrap Lyari football film ‘Behnaz’

Filmmaker Abu Aleeha has officially completed the shooting of his upcoming sports thriller Behnaz, featuring Dananeer Mobeen and Ayesha Omar in lead roles. The film sheds light on the vibrant football culture of Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi known for its deep love for the sport. The director announced the wrap-up on Instagram, calling Behnaz “one of his most layered films.”

The story centers on a young Baloch woman footballer, played by Dananeer, marking her big screen debut. While her casting received praise from many fans, it also sparked debate on social media. Supporters celebrated her progress, calling her a rising star, while critics argued that her appearance does not reflect the Afro-Baloch community the film portrays.

Despite the controversy, the film continues to generate curiosity. Ayesha Omar plays the role of Dananeer’s football coach, making this her second collaboration with Abu Aleeha. The director praised the cast and crew for their dedication and thanked everyone who helped bring the film to life.

In his post, Abu Aleeha also referenced his 2024 film Taxali Gate, hinting that Behnaz will offer even more powerful storytelling. He promised that audiences who appreciated Taxali Gate would be “blown away” by Behnaz, which aims to combine emotional depth with high-energy sports sequences.

Behnaz is expected to release later this year, and viewers are eager to see how the film handles the sensitive themes of identity, representation, and women’s empowerment in sports. With strong performances and a socially relevant plot, the film has the potential to spark meaningful conversations.

While the discussion around casting continues online, the spotlight remains on Lyari’s passion for football. Behnaz seeks to celebrate that spirit, bringing attention to local heroes and the challenges they face both on and off the field.