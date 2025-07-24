Gold price drops Rs5,900 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Thursday, following a drop in the international market. The price per tola declined by Rs5,900 to Rs359,000. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold dropped Rs5,058 to Rs307,784. This fall came after a Rs3,700 rise on Wednesday.

Internationally, gold prices fell by $61 to $3,363 per ounce, with a $20 premium. This global decline impacted local rates. Silver prices also fell by Rs24 to Rs4,057 per tola. Both metals remain sensitive to worldwide market shifts.

This price drop follows recent gains and reflects ongoing volatility in global markets. Investors and traders are watching closely for further changes. The precious metals market in Pakistan is expected to stay unpredictable in the near term.

In short, gold and silver prices in Pakistan fell on Thursday, mirroring global trends. Market participants should stay alert to international developments affecting prices.