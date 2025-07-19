PAF dominates UK airshow, wins top honors at RIAT 2025

At the world-renowned Royal International Air Tattoo-2025, held in the United Kingdom, PAF achieved an extraordinary feat by securing two coveted trophies among the world’s leading air forces. During the Air Chiefs’ Conference at RIAT-2025, PAF’s professional excellence and the exquisite paint schemes of its aircraft were widely appreciated by global air force leaders.

On this remarkable achievement, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, extended his heartfelt congratulations to PAF contingent stating that keeping the nation’s flag high has always been the hallmark of Pakistan Air Force.

Winning these prestigious awards is a testament to our professionalism, technical expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence. He also commended the entire team for showcasing Pakistan’s true potential with pride and dignity.

PAF’s state of the art JF-17 Thunder Block-III, making its maiden appearance at this prestigious airshow, was awarded the “Spirit of the Meet” Trophy, a rare honor conferred upon the aircraft that best embodies the ethos, spirit and excitement of RIAT. The award signifies the technological brilliance and operational capability of the JF-17 program, while also showcasing

Pakistan’s growing aerospace excellence on global stage. Adding to this moment of national pride, PAF C-130H Hercules, adorned in a striking and artistically crafted special livery reflecting this year’s theme of Eyes in the Skies, secured the distinguished “Concours d’Elegance” Trophy for the best-maintained and most aesthetically presented aircraft at RIAT-2025.

Pakistan Air Force has a rich history of success at RIAT, having previously won multiple honors in 2006, 2016 and 2018, further reinforcing its reputation as a world-class air arm consistently demonstrating excellence in aviation. PAF’s outstanding performance at RIAT-2025 not only cements its standing among leading global air forces but also serves as a source of immense pride for the entire Pakistani nation.