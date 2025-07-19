Karachi set to drive Pakistan’s Rs3bn aquaculture revolution

The federal government has unveiled a major initiative to develop a Rs3 billion aquaculture park at Korangi Fish Harbour in Karachi, aiming to bolster Pakistan’s blue economy and seafood exports. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the project during a high-level meeting with officials from maritime and fisheries departments.

The 120-acre aquaculture park is expected to produce between 360 and 1,200 tons of seafood annually, depending on species and farming methods. Revenue estimates range from $720,000 to $7.2 million per year, highlighting the park’s potential to contribute significantly to the economy. Officials emphasized that Pakistan’s coastal waters offer ideal conditions for marine farming, enabling the cultivation of a wide variety of seafood.

Minister Junaid stressed that the project would be implemented through a public-private partnership, making it attractive for investors. The land cost has been structured using an extensive farming model, ensuring affordability and operational efficiency. To fast-track the plan, he directed the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHA) to submit a full execution report within 10 days.

The minister also proposed replicating the aquaculture model in Balochistan, leveraging the province’s long coastline for sustainable seafood production. To streamline coordination between agencies, he ordered the relocation of the Marine Fisheries Department sub-office to the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) premises. This move is expected to enhance cooperation and speed up decision-making in marine development projects.

In another meeting, Junaid reviewed land allotment policies under the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and was briefed about land demarcation efforts by the Survey of Pakistan. He noted that the revision of the PQA Master Plan is being aligned with the National Ports Master Plan. The series of meetings reflect the government’s focused strategy to promote sustainable marine development, enhance food security, boost exports, and create jobs in coastal regions.