Pakistan demands global action against BLA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has once again reaffirmed its firm stance against terrorism, calling for the international community to act decisively. In a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Friday, Pakistan stressed that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The statement also highlighted the country’s significant role in global peace efforts, particularly referencing the arrest of Sharifullah, the mastermind behind the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan.

Addressing the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan clarified that the investigations are ongoing and remain inconclusive. The Foreign Office rejected claims linking the attack to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned group in Pakistan. It said such accusations are misleading and do not reflect the ground reality. Pakistan assured that militant groups like LeT have been dismantled, and their members have either been arrested, prosecuted, or deradicalized.

Pakistan emphasized that it has taken concrete steps to eliminate terrorist networks from its soil. The government has implemented tough measures, arrested key figures, banned extremist outfits, and launched rehabilitation initiatives. It highlighted that Pakistan has made unmatched sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism, losing thousands of lives in the process.

However, Pakistan also criticized India for allegedly using terror-related labels as part of anti-Pakistan propaganda. It said India often exploits designations under U.S. domestic laws to shift global focus away from its human rights violations in IIOJK. The Foreign Office stressed that politicizing counter-terrorism damages genuine efforts and undermines international unity on this issue.

Pakistan called on the international community to adopt a fair and objective approach. It specifically urged global powers to list the Majeed Brigade—an armed wing operating under the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)—as a recognized alias. This, it said, is essential for achieving lasting peace through collective international action against all terror groups, without double standards.