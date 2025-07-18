COAS Munir, Libya’s military chief join forces on defence tech

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir warmly received Libyan Armed Forces Commander in Chief Lt Gen Saddam Khalifa Haftar at Pakistan’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on July 18, 2025. The high-level meeting focused on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between the two countries. Both leaders agreed to exchange technical expertise and collaborate on modern defence manufacturing to better address contemporary security challenges.

The discussion also covered regional security dynamics, mutual strategic interests, and enhanced defence ties to promote peace and stability in their respective regions. COAS Munir highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to sharing expertise and expanding bilateral military relations, while Lt Gen Haftar expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued support.

Upon arrival, Lt Gen Haftar laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) as a mark of respect for Pakistan’s fallen soldiers. He was also accorded a traditional guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, reflecting the warmth and respect between the two armed forces.

Libya has recently experienced significant unrest, including deadly clashes in Tripoli in May 2025, which resulted in a ceasefire after two days of fighting. These events have underscored the need for strong defence cooperation and support from international partners. Pakistan’s engagement with Libya also builds on historical diplomatic ties, notably former President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to Tripoli in 2009, where efforts were made to deepen economic and bilateral cooperation.

The agreement between Pakistan and Libya to collaborate on defence industry projects and exchange knowledge marks a new chapter in their relationship. It aims to enhance both countries’ defence capabilities, promote regional security, and open doors for future joint ventures in military technology and manufacturing.