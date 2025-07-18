Ghazal legend Mehdi Hassan remembered on 98th birth anniversary

LAHORE – The 98th birth anniversary of the legendary ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan is being observed today, as fans in Pakistan and India pay tribute to his unforgettable musical legacy. Born on July 18, 1927, in Rajasthan, Mehdi Hassan ruled hearts with more than 25,000 songs and ghazals throughout his remarkable career.

Coming from a family of musicians, Mehdi Hassan received his early classical training from his father, Ustad Azeem Khan. His deep love for Urdu poetry helped him compose soulful ghazals penned by literary icons like Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Ahmad Faraz. His work continues to inspire generations of singers and poets.

His career took a turning point in 1957 when he began singing Thumri on Radio Pakistan. From there, he rose to fame with timeless ghazals and playback songs in films. Known as the “Shehenshah-e-Ghazal,” he is considered one of the greatest ghazal singers of all time across the subcontinent.

Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar once said, “God speaks in his throat,” reflecting the admiration he earned from artists globally. Iconic songs like “Ranjish Hi Sahi,” “Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai,” and “Gullon Mein Rang Bhare” are still loved today for their emotional depth and melody.

In addition to his ghazals, Mehdi Hassan sang for over 300 films and was a leading voice alongside Ahmed Rushdi in Pakistan’s film industry for decades. His artistry gained international recognition, and in 2018, Google honored him with a special doodle on his 91st birthday.

Mehdi Hassan received top national awards including the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz. He passed away on June 13, 2012, after a long illness in Karachi, but his voice lives on, continuing to move and inspire millions.