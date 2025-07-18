Trump diagnosed with vein condition after swelling and bruising

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and non-serious vein condition, the White House confirmed on Thursday. The announcement follows days of public speculation after Trump appeared with a bruised right hand and swollen legs. According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the 79-year-old president remains in excellent health despite the diagnosis.

Leavitt explained that the discoloration on Trump’s hand resulted from frequent handshakes combined with aspirin therapy, which he takes for heart health. The swelling in his legs had prompted doctors to perform an ultrasound, revealing the benign condition. The White House emphasized that Trump had no signs of deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, or other major health issues.

Presidential physician Dr. Sean Barbabella released a letter stating that Trump’s overall health remains strong. The condition, while uncomfortable, is manageable and often found in individuals over 70. Trump, who often promotes his energy and stamina, had recently undergone a routine medical exam and declared himself in “very good shape.”

Dr. Matt Heinz, a medical expert from Arizona, told reporters that chronic venous insufficiency is “pretty common,” especially with age or weight concerns. He noted that compression socks, physical activity, and weight management are usually enough to control the symptoms. He also confirmed that the condition does not generally require invasive procedures unless complications arise.

Meanwhile, the White House shared that Trump personally requested transparency regarding his health to address growing speculation. The president’s appearance at recent public events, including the FIFA Club World Cup final, had triggered online discussion due to visible swelling and makeup-covered bruises. Officials now aim to reassure the public by releasing clear medical updates.

With Trump and former president Joe Biden being the two oldest presidents in U.S. history, public interest in their health remains high. Biden’s own health issues, including a prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this year, were central to the 2024 election. As Trump prepares for continued leadership, his medical team maintains that his condition is stable and under control.