ANP wins toss for reserved women’s seat in KP assembly

Peshawar: In an unusual electoral moment, the Awami National Party (ANP) secured a reserved seat for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly through a toss.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the toss was held between ANP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) due to a tie in eligibility. ANP’s candidate Shahida Waheed emerged successful and has now become a member of the KP Assembly.

Meanwhile, a reserved minority seat in the KP Assembly was resolved through mutual understanding instead of a toss. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) reached an agreement on the matter.

As per election officials, Prime Minister, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and leaders from both parties participated in the consultation. PML-N withdrew from the toss, allowing JUI-F to secure the minority seat.

These developments reflect both the unpredictability and political cooperation shaping the composition of reserved seats in the KP Assembly.