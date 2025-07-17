Female journos to be included in Commission for Protection of Journalists

The Information Department of the Government of Sindh has decided to include women journalists in the Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners. It has also been decided to seek cabinet approval to empower the commission and grant it the authority to take action against officials who fail to respond to its communications.

In this regard, an important meeting of the Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Karachi. During the meeting, it was decided to ensure representation of women in the commission and to introduce an amendment bill in the provincial assembly to this effect. It was also resolved to seek cabinet approval for empowering the commission, including granting it authority to take action against officials who fail to respond to its communications.

The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Commission Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Memon, Commission Secretary Saeed Memon, and members Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khattak, Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Mazhar Abbas, and Obaidullah.

A detailed briefing was presented during the meeting on the commission’s performance in ensuring the protection of journalists across the province.

The Commission Chairman informed the meeting that since 2023, the commission has held 18 meetings, during which various cases concerning the protection of journalists were thoroughly reviewed. In accordance with the commission’s decisions, reports are regularly sought from the police and the Home Department regarding these cases.

The commission members informed the meeting that some officials fail to respond to the letters issued by the commission. They emphasized the need to amend the commission’s law to enhance its authority and to ensure the inclusion of women in the commission, so that the issues faced by women journalists can be more effectively addressed.

On this occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the Commission Chairman to prepare a draft of the proposed amendments and stated that he would personally present the amendment bill in the provincial assembly. He affirmed that the protection of journalists is among the top priorities of the Sindh government.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that, under the commission’s law, the responsibility for providing life insurance and professional training to journalists lies with media owners. He added that the commission has already issued letters urging media owners to comply with the law by ensuring insurance coverage and training for journalists.

He emphasized that journalist unions and media organizations should first submit the data of journalists working in their institutions to the commission, so that a more effective policy can be formulated for their protection.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the Commission Chairman to issue letters to media institutions, urging them to implement the minimum wage set by the Sindh government.