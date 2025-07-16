Rs4.66bn goes digital in eid cattle markets

Pakistan witnessed a major leap toward digital payments during Eid-ul-Adha 2025. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), buyers and sellers in cattle markets completed 64,553 online transactions, settling a massive Rs4.66 billion. This was a sharp rise from Eid 2024, when only 13,000 transactions worth Rs560 million were recorded.

This growth came from SBP’s ‘Go Cashless’ campaign, aimed at promoting Digital Financial Services (DFS). With support from 24 partner banks, the campaign was rolled out in 54 major cattle markets across Pakistan. The move encouraged traders and buyers to shift from cash to digital platforms.

To ease this shift, the SBP temporarily increased transaction limits from May 19 to June 15, 2025. The monthly cap was raised to Rs5 million for various low-tier digital accounts including Asaan and Merchant Accounts. This allowed even small-scale vendors to access high-value digital payments.

The campaign was widely appreciated by cattle traders, who found digital payments safer and more convenient. In Karachi, even ATMs were installed inside markets to assist users. The SBP also held award ceremonies to recognize the best-performing banks in each region.

SBP highlighted that such initiatives improve trust, security, and financial inclusion. By reducing reliance on cash, they lower fraud risks and make large-scale transactions more transparent. The success of ‘Go Cashless’ reflects Pakistan’s growing digital economy and increased user confidence in online payment systems.