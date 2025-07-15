IHC orders probe commission on blasphemy cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the federal government to establish a formal commission of inquiry to investigate blasphemy-related cases across the country. The decision was made during the hearing of petitions filed by civil society members and legal activists, who raised concerns over the rising misuse and mishandling of blasphemy allegations.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing and approved the formation of the commission, ordering that it be constituted within 30 days. He instructed that the commission must complete its proceedings and submit a detailed report to the court within four months. However, the court allowed that if more time is required, the commission may seek an extension by approaching the court formally.

The court acknowledged that blasphemy accusations have, in many cases, led to mob violence, extra-judicial actions, and harassment of innocent citizens—often without proper evidence or legal process. The petitioners argued that such cases need transparent investigation mechanisms to ensure justice and to protect citizens from being wrongly targeted.

Justice Ejaz emphasized that the role of the commission will not only be to probe existing cases but also to review patterns, identify loopholes in the registration process, and recommend reforms for handling such sensitive allegations in the future. The commission is expected to include legal experts, human rights representatives, and senior government officials.

This move is being welcomed by rights groups and legal observers as a positive step toward curbing misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan, where such cases often spiral into violence, false accusations, or prolonged detentions without trial.