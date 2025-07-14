EU threatens $84B tariffs if US trade talks collapse

The European Union has warned it will impose tariffs on $84 billion worth of US goods if trade talks with Washington fail. This follows US President Donald Trump’s threat to slap 30% tariffs on EU exports if no deal is reached by August 1.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic made the announcement in Brussels during a meeting with EU trade ministers. He said the EU had drawn up a list covering 72 billion euros ($84 billion) of US imports that could face duties. The move reflects the bloc’s growing frustration after months of stalled negotiations.

Despite the tensions, EU ministers expressed their strong desire to avoid a trade war. They said the focus remains on securing a fair agreement before the deadline. Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who currently holds the EU presidency, said all ministers agreed the bloc should be “fully prepared to respond.”

Additionally, the EU already has a separate 21 billion euro list of US goods. This list targets earlier US tariffs on EU steel and aluminium from the Trump era. However, the bloc has postponed enforcing these tariffs as it continues efforts to resolve the dispute diplomatically.

The breakdown in talks threatens the broader goal of a new EU-US trade agreement. With less than a month left, both sides are under pressure to avoid an economic clash that could harm businesses, disrupt markets, and affect global trade stability.