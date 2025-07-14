Pakistan’s hockey future at risk as India denial looms

Pakistan’s chances of competing in the Junior Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in India from November 28 appear uncertain. Sources say that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has placed Pakistan and India in the same group, which complicates participation due to political and visa restrictions.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan national team was denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Asia Hockey Cup, also hosted in India. Sources confirmed that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had been informed about the government’s reluctance to allow sports delegations to India this year.

Officials now believe that any sports team’s visit to India in 2025 is highly unlikely. This casts serious doubts on the junior team’s World Cup appearance. The political climate and strained relations between the two countries are key obstacles.

Some former Pakistani hockey Olympians have already demanded that both the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup be moved to a neutral venue to avoid recurring diplomatic issues. They argue that young athletes should not suffer due to political tensions.

As the deadline approaches, the PHF awaits a final decision from the authorities. The federation may seek international support if the NOC is denied again, hoping to secure Pakistan’s spot in the global event.