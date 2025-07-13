Gilgit-Baltistan entrepreneur rejects PKR 6 million investment on shark tank Pakistan

Shark Tank Pakistan continues to gain popularity, but growing rumors have raised questions about whether the investment offers seen on-screen are finalized off-camera. In one notable case, entrepreneur Nausheen Barkat decided to walk away from a PKR 6 million investment offer. The offer had been made by investors Aleena Nadeem and Usman Bashir during her pitch. However, weeks later, it became clear that no official deal had been finalized.

Barkat, the founder of Caper, a startup focused on building a medicinal-plant supply chain in Gilgit-Baltistan, took to social media to explain her decision. She shared that although the Sharks had initiated due diligence and remained in contact, she ultimately chose not to proceed with the investment. “It was me who stepped back,” Barkat said. She mentioned that after consulting with mentors and assessing her current position, she felt that her attention should remain focused on her business rather than bringing in outside funding at that time.

Her decision has sparked a conversation among other Shark Tank participants, with some voicing their own frustrations regarding unfulfilled deals. Noman Afzal, founder of School Mentor, a startup featured on the show, supported Barkat’s decision. He explained that even after submitting necessary documents and receiving confirmation, delays and lack of clarity caused confusion. Afzal stressed that while due diligence is important, it’s equally crucial to have transparency when a deal doesn’t proceed as expected.

Industry experts like Moazzam Kamran, an AI Sales & Strategy Director, weighed in on the situation, pointing out that such outcomes are common in venture funding. He explained that, similar to the US version of the show, not all deals on Shark Tank lead to investments. In fact, research shows that around 30–40% of deals on Shark Tank US fall apart during due diligence, often due to issues like incomplete data or hidden debts. This, he said, is a natural part of the venture capital process and not unique to Pakistan’s show.

Investor Usman Bashir also responded to Barkat’s decision, praising her clarity. He mentioned that although the deal didn’t materialize, he admired Barkat’s focus and encouraged her to stay in touch for potential future collaborations. Barkat, in her statement, emphasized that platforms like Shark Tank are valuable not just for securing investments but for building connections and gaining insights. “Investment isn’t the only outcome,” she concluded. “Progress, learning, and honest connections matter too.”

Barkat’s story serves as a reminder to entrepreneurs that securing investment is just one part of the journey. While the cameras may capture the excitement of a deal, the real challenge often lies in the follow-through off-screen.