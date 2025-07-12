Behroopia writer Rida Bilal slams team for twisting her script

Screenwriter Rida Bilal has spoken out against the ongoing TV drama Behroopia, claiming the show no longer represents her original script. In a blunt Instagram post, Rida said her writing has been changed without her consent, and she can no longer stay silent. “The story that’s airing now is not mine,” she wrote, calling out major alterations in scenes, characters, and emotional tone.

Behroopia, starring Faysal Quraishi and Madiha Imam, was introduced as a psychological thriller focusing on themes of deception, divorce, and hidden identities. However, Rida claimed the final version lost the depth and intention she originally infused into the script. “I’ve tried to stay respectful before, but I’ve reached my limit,” she wrote, clearly upset by the direction the project has taken.

In a sharp critique, Rida also blamed the private channel and the drama’s director for the creative shift. “The current version reflects the director’s unfulfilled writing dreams and the channel’s lack of accountability,” she stated. Her frustration sheds light on the growing issue of script tampering in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, where writers often lose control over their work.

This is not an isolated case. In the past, acclaimed writer Bee Gul also voiced similar concerns when her 2014 drama Zid faced producer interference. She claimed the original vision was compromised, which eventually affected the drama’s reception and critical success. Rida’s statement now echoes those earlier warnings about lack of creative freedom.

Rida’s post has since gone viral, with fans and fellow writers showing strong support for her stance. Many praised her courage for speaking up and demanded that writers be given more respect and creative control. As of now, the channel and the director of Behroopia have not issued any official response.

Known for hits like Khudgarz and Do Bol, Rida Bilal has built a reputation for creating emotionally rich, character-driven stories. Her disappointment with Behroopia highlights the gap between writers’ visions and the final product, raising serious questions about how storytelling is handled in today’s TV industry.