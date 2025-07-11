Chinese firm urges Pakistan to extend support for 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower project

ISLAMABAD – The Chinese-backed Kohala Hydropower Company Limited (KHCL) has raised concerns over its exclusion from Pakistan’s revised draft Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2025–35 and has requested an extension of its Letter of Support (LoS).

In a letter to the Power Division, KHCL CEO Liu Yonggang called for a formal notification to extend the LoS for the 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project. The extension had already been approved by the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) during its 144th meeting in September 2024.

Liu stated that the Kohala project fulfilled all required obligations, including submitting a $5.62 million performance guarantee, and had previously been listed as a “Committed Project” in earlier IGCEP plans and the National Electricity Plan 2023–27, endorsed by the Council of Common Interests.

However, the firm criticized the latest IGCEP draft for changing the definition of “Committed Projects” retroactively. According to KHCL, this change unfairly excluded the Kohala project, despite its legal and contractual recognition and progress.

KHCL further noted that it had already signed core agreements, secured land, and achieved all key development milestones. It also reminded authorities that the project is a vital part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is essential for protecting Pakistan’s water rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Lastly, Liu warned that continued delays in the project’s approval and support could negatively impact Pakistan’s claim over the Jhelum tributary. He urged immediate action to keep the project on track for the nation’s energy and water security.