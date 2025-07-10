Dubai takes off with crypto: Fly & shop using digital currency

Dubai is stepping into the future of travel and shopping. Emirates Airline and Dubai Duty Free have partnered with Crypto.com. This move will let passengers pay for air tickets and shopping using digital currencies like Bitcoin. The new payment system is expected to be fully launched by next year, offering travelers more flexibility and modern options.

Emirates’ Deputy President Adnan Kazim said this change shows their commitment to innovation. He explained that younger travelers and tech-savvy users prefer digital transactions. That’s why integrating cryptocurrency payments will help meet their evolving needs. It will also give customers more control over how they pay.

Dubai Duty Free also confirmed their agreement with Crypto.com. Now travelers will be able to use crypto for both in-store and online purchases. Officials said this step will improve the overall shopping experience. It will also support Dubai’s goal to stay ahead in digital innovation and customer satisfaction.

Crypto.com President Eric Anziani praised the partnership. He said this deal with Emirates and Dubai Duty Free will help make crypto a part of daily life. He believes such collaborations will speed up the adoption of digital finance solutions in global markets, especially in the Gulf region.

Dubai plans to promote the crypto-payment feature through special marketing campaigns. Many property developers in the UAE already accept crypto payments. This new service in airports shows that Dubai is serious about using technology to improve the travel and shopping experience for millions of visitors every year.