Karachi wins big in NEPRA’s latest power tariff cut

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reduced electricity prices under its monthly fuel adjustment, giving much-needed relief to consumers. Karachi’s K-Electric users will benefit the most, with a reduction of Rs4.03 per unit. Consumers in other parts of Pakistan, served by DISCOs (government-run distribution companies), will see a Rs0.50 per unit decrease in their July 2025 electricity bills.

According to Nepra’s official notification, the adjustment for K-Electric applies to April 2025, while the relief for DISCO consumers covers May 2025. K-Electric had asked for a Rs4.69 cut per unit, while the Central Power Purchasing Agency had proposed an increase of Rs0.10 for DISCOs. However, Nepra rejected the increase and approved reductions instead, helping to counter rising electricity costs.

This announcement follows Nepra’s earlier move to reduce the national base power tariff by Rs1.15 per unit, a proposal now awaiting federal government approval. If implemented, this cut will benefit domestic users nationwide, especially those facing higher utility bills due to inflation.

In the updated tariff structure, lifeline users consuming up to 50 units will still pay Rs3.95 per unit. For protected consumers using up to 200 units, rates range from Rs10.54 to Rs13.01 per unit. On the other hand, non-protected consumers face steeper prices, with rates going as high as Rs33.10 for up to 300 units and increasing further for higher usage slabs.

For heavier electricity users, the per unit cost rises sharply. Those using 401 to 500 units will pay Rs40.20 per unit, and consumption above 700 units will cost Rs47.69 per unit, the maximum rate. These updates reflect the government’s efforts to balance affordability for low-income consumers with economic recovery and fuel cost realities.