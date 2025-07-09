Jofra Archer returns after 4 years to fire England’s hopes at Lord’s

England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to make a highly anticipated return to the Test team for the third match against India at Lord’s. This will be Archer’s first Test appearance in over four years, as he replaces Josh Tongue. Tongue struggled in the second Test, taking only four wickets and conceding more than 200 runs across both innings.

Archer last played Test cricket in February 2021 during England’s tour of India in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests so far. Although he was included in the squad for the second Test, he did not make the final eleven. Now, after overcoming serious injury setbacks, Archer has earned his place back in the side.

England’s coach Brendon McCullum praised Archer’s determination to return after battling elbow, back, and thumb injuries. Captain Ben Stokes also expressed excitement about Archer’s comeback, calling it a proud moment for the bowler and a boost for the team’s bowling attack.

England’s bowlers carried a heavy workload in the second Test, bowling 234 overs in a match India won by 336 runs. With fresh legs like Archer’s, England hope to strengthen their pace attack. India recently set a record by scoring over 1,000 runs in a Test match for the first time, highlighting the challenge England’s bowlers face.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after England won the first Test at Headingley and India secured their first-ever win at Edgbaston in the second. The Lord’s Test promises intense competition, and Archer’s pace and experience could prove crucial for England’s hopes of regaining the lead.