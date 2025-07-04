PSB issues warning to federations over illegal extended tenures

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken strict notice of officials in several sports federations holding key positions beyond the allowed two terms. The PSB has sent warning letters to nine federations for violating the national sports policy, aiming to improve governance and encourage fresh leadership in sports bodies across the country.

The national sports policy states that the tenure of any official in a federation or association is four years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms in the same post. After completing two terms, an official cannot be reappointed to the same position but may seek election for a different role or in a new association. The PSB stressed that strict compliance with this rule is mandatory for all affiliated sports bodies.

The warning letters cited a Supreme Court decision that supports enforcing these term limits. For instance, in the Baseball Federation, the president and treasurer have exceeded their allowed terms. Additionally, the current secretary previously served as president and is now secretary general, which violates the policy. This pattern has also been seen in other federations.

In Taekwondo and Judo federations, presidents and secretaries have also violated the term limits. Similarly, secretaries of the Sailing and Karate federations have served beyond the allowed tenure. The PSB has given these officials a 30-day deadline to comply and rectify their positions.

If the federations fail to take corrective action within this period, they face losing key benefits and funding provided by the PSB. This strict move by the PSB highlights the government’s focus on enforcing good governance, transparency, and accountability in Pakistan’s sports sector.