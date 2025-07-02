Fazlur Rehman to Imran: JUI-F not backing no-confidence in KP

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has assured Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that it will not support any no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to sources, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman sent this message to Imran Khan, which was delivered during a recent prison visit by the former prime minister’s sisters at Adiala Jail. The sisters conveyed that Maulana Fazl had been approached regarding an in-house change in KP but had declined to participate.

Sources confirmed that Fazlur Rehman clearly refused to back any move to topple the KP government and conveyed to PTI leadership that his party would not be part of any political attempt to oust the current setup in the province.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in a press conference today, issued a strong response to ongoing political maneuvering. “Try as hard as you can, you won’t be able to bring down our government through constitutional means,” he said. Gandapur added, “If anyone manages to topple my government, I’ll quit politics altogether.”

This development signals a temporary relief for PTI in KP, where political tensions have been high amid rumors of shifting alliances and a possible no-confidence vote. Fazlur Rehman’s stance could influence broader national opposition strategies in the coming weeks.