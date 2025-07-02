PM Shehbaz praises Saudi role in middle East peace and Pak-India ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting peace across the Middle East and its crucial role in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India. He shared these views during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister also recalled his recent warm telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on June 24, where both leaders discussed the regional situation. He praised the Crown Prince’s commitment to diplomacy and peaceful solutions in the region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz extended his respectful regards to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince. He emphasized Pakistan’s strong ties with Saudi Arabia and expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s consistent support on key international matters.

With Pakistan assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, the prime minister said the country would count on Saudi Arabia’s backing. He stressed the importance of collaboration with friendly nations to ensure a smooth and successful term at the Council.

In response, the Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its continued role in supporting regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and working together on mutual goals at the global level.

The meeting highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their shared vision for a peaceful and stable region. Both leaders agreed to continue diplomatic cooperation on regional and international platforms.