Two planes collide at Vietnam airport, four pilots suspended

Vietnam Airlines has suspended four pilots following a collision between two of its aircraft at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on June 27. The incident caused panic among passengers but no injuries were reported.

According to airline officials, the accident happened around 2 PM when a Boeing 787 was taxiing for takeoff to Ho Chi Minh City. During the process, the aircraft’s tail struck the wing of another plane on the runway.

Immediately after the collision, Vietnam Airlines launched an internal investigation and took swift action by suspending four pilots involved in the incident. The airline confirmed that safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as frightening, with passengers on board expressing shock as the planes made contact. The impact caused visible damage, but all passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

This rare runway accident has raised concerns about ground coordination and flight safety at one of Vietnam’s busiest airports. Authorities are working closely with aviation experts to understand the full cause of the collision.

Meanwhile, the affected aircraft have been grounded for technical inspection. Vietnam Airlines assured the public that passenger safety remains their top priority and necessary steps will be taken based on the investigation results.