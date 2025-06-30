Govt refuses to join Dr. Aafia’s US case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Monday that the federal government has declined to become a party or provide legal support in Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s ongoing case in a US court. The decision came under scrutiny during a hearing regarding her health and possible repatriation.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing, which was attended by the petitioner’s lawyer, additional attorney general, and other officials. The additional attorney general told the court that the government has decided not to involve itself in the US legal proceedings related to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

The judge questioned the reasoning behind this refusal but did not receive a clear answer. The law officer stated only that the government had made this decision without providing any justification. Justice Ejaz emphasized that as a constitutional court, any government stance must be supported by clear reasons.

The IHC then ordered the additional attorney general to submit a detailed explanation for this decision at the next hearing scheduled for July 4. The court’s request highlights the need for transparency in the government’s handling of Dr. Aafia’s case.

Dr. Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, has been imprisoned in the United States for over 14 years. She is serving an 86-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on charges including attempted murder and assault of US personnel in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Dr. Siddiqui applied for a presidential pardon, describing her sentence as a “blatant miscarriage of justice.” However, then-US President Joe Biden rejected her clemency plea just hours before the US administration changed hands.