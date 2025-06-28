PM Shehbaz welcomes court ruling affirming Pakistan’s stance on Indus waters treaty

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, calling it a major victory for Pakistan’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The court ruled that India cannot unilaterally suspend the agreement or disrupt the dispute resolution process.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister said the decision strongly supports Pakistan’s legal position and commitment to preserving its water rights. He reaffirmed the government’s focus on protecting the country’s water resources, calling water the “lifeline” of the nation.

The Prime Minister also praised Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan for their efforts in defending Pakistan’s case. Their legal expertise, he said, was vital in securing this favorable outcome.

The ruling, known as the “Supplemental Award,” clarified that the treaty does not permit either country to act alone in suspending or putting the treaty on hold. It emphasized that the treaty remains valid unless both India and Pakistan agree to terminate it.

The court noted that India’s attempt to halt the treaty process did not limit the authority of the court or a neutral expert to hear Pakistan’s concerns. It also underlined the importance of the dispute settlement mechanisms laid out in the 1960 treaty.

Pakistan welcomed the decision as a reaffirmation of the treaty’s legal structure and an important step toward resolving long-standing water disputes. Officials stressed that continued international support is key to ensuring treaty compliance and regional stability.