LWMC Ferozwala Sets Benchmark in Eid Clean-Up Drive

FEROZWALA – In a commendable display of efficiency and teamwork, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ferozwala successfully carried out a large-scale post-Eid clean-up operation, swiftly removing the waste from Eid-ul-Azha sacrifices across the region.

To recognize their dedication, a special appreciation ceremony was held where LWMC Ferozwala workers were awarded Rs. 10,000 each in cash, along with souvenirs to acknowledge their tireless service. The event was attended by MPA Ashraf Rasool and Atiya Iftekhar, who both praised the commitment of the staff.

Speakers at the event highlighted the crucial role played by LWMC Ferozwala, calling it a shining example of municipal excellence. The company’s swift action, logistical management, and hands-on supervision during the Eid operation were widely applauded, setting a high standard for other cities to follow.

The ceremony also echoed strong appreciation for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision for a cleaner and more organized Punjab. Her leadership and focus on timely waste management have empowered organizations like LWMC Ferozwala to deliver results that speak volumes.

This successful operation not only ensured a cleaner environment for the public but also spotlighted the silent heroes of our sanitation system—and the organization that backed them every step of the way.