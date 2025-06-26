Asad Qaiser demands tax relief for FATA until stability returns

Senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser has demanded that the government stop imposing taxes on the former FATA region until peace is restored. Speaking to media at the Parliament House, he said the area has not yet seen development or stability, so citizens should not be burdened with taxes.

Qaiser argued that there is no justification for the current taxation. “Give us peace, and we will give taxes,” he said. He reminded the media that the federal government had once promised Rs1,000 billion for the development of FATA but failed to deliver even a portion of it.

The former National Assembly Speaker criticized the ongoing lack of investment in the region. He said that FATA residents still face hardships due to poverty, insecurity, and lack of basic services. Without proper infrastructure, jobs, and healthcare, taxation is unfair and unjust, he added.

Asad Qaiser also raised concerns about the treatment of PTI founder Imran Khan. He said the former prime minister has been “wrongfully jailed” and called on the judiciary to stand up for justice. He criticized the interference in judicial affairs and urged the courts to act independently.

He concluded by saying PTI will continue to stand with the people of FATA. “We will resist any unjust decision,” he said. He also called on the government to fulfill its past promises and prioritize peace and development in the region before enforcing any tax laws.