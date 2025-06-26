Germany approves €46 billion corporate tax relief to boost economy

Germany’s parliament passed a €46 billion corporate tax relief package on Thursday to support businesses and encourage investment across the country. This move aims to revive Europe’s largest economy after two years of economic decline.

The new government calls the package an “investment booster.” It offers companies generous tax breaks, including depreciation benefits of up to 30% on investments and up to 75% for electric vehicle purchases. These incentives are designed to stimulate growth and green innovation.

Additionally, the plan includes a gradual corporate tax rate cut, reducing it by one percentage point annually starting in 2028. By 2032, the corporate tax rate will drop to 10%, making Germany more competitive globally.

The bill passed the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, with support from the coalition government formed by conservatives and Social Democrats. However, it still requires approval from the Bundesrat, the upper house, expected by July 11.

To secure backing from the federal states, whose approval is crucial in the Bundesrat, the government promised to compensate for much of the lost tax revenue caused by the relief measures. This commitment aims to address concerns about budget gaps.

Overall, this package marks a significant step in Germany’s plan to stimulate investment, support businesses, and return the economy to a growth path after challenging years. Many are watching closely to see how these changes impact Europe’s economic powerhouse.