Rebuilding Confidence Amid Uncertainty

Tianjin, a coastal city in northern China, stands once again at the intersection of global attention this summer.

The 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, hosted by the World Economic Forum under the theme “Entrepreneurship for a New Era,” brings together over 1,700 leaders from more than 90 countries. At a time of shifting geo-economic landscapes and accelerating technological disruption, this gathering aims to explore how entrepreneurship and innovation can unlock new drivers of global growth.

Amid the buzz of the venue, one word keeps surfacing in conversations: uncertainty. And the central question for many participants, especially those looking toward China and Asia, is this – Where does confidence come from, when the world feels anything but stable?

Uncertainty as a Starting Point for Action

The economic shocks of recent years – geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and an increasingly fragmented global order – have fundamentally reshaped how businesses operate. Yet, as many participants observe, the deeper challenge lies not in the volatility itself, but in the persistence of unpredictability.

New flashpoints continue to emerge. In the Middle East, a dangerous escalation is unfolding in an already volatile region following U.S. air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

At the same time, trade tensions are intensifying across major economies. Although China and the United States have reached a trade truce after recent negotiations, Washington’s 55% tariff level on Chinese goods – combining existing levies and new measures – suggests a return to high-barrier trade. Washington has also signalled that similar tariffs will apply to exports from the European Union, Canada, and Japan, sparking renewed diplomatic pressure and negotiations ahead of a July deadline.

“We are experiencing a structural shift in the global economic order,” said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum. “And it’s precisely in this moment that entrepreneurs must lean into innovation, not retreat from it.”

For global business leaders, uncertainty is no longer an external shock – it is the baseline. In this environment, the question is not whether change will come, but whether firms are prepared to absorb it, adapt, and even grow through it.

For Chinese Entrepreneurs: Resilience Is the New Currency

In this environment, Chinese entrepreneurs are drawing attention not just for their speed, but for their stability – their willingness to take the long view, invest through the cycle, and build capabilities that go beyond short-term profitability.

For Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing giant, entrepreneurship in this era is not about chasing quick returns, but about holding firm to a strategy while adapting to shifting dynamics. “What matters,” he suggests, “is the ability to stay committed to long-term goals in the face of massive uncertainty.”

Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), echoes this perspective. He emphasises that energy companies must now operate with global complexity in mind – balancing domestic supply needs with international sustainability efforts. “Chinese enterprises must demonstrate the ability to contribute to global solutions, not just domestic outcomes,” he notes.

This mindset – balancing strategic patience with proactive transformation – is becoming a defining feature of China’s new generation of entrepreneurs.

China’s “Systemic Certainty” in a Fragmented World

Amid a world marked by political divisions and market volatility, many participants at the Tianjin meeting describe China not as an economic “haven,” but as a systemic anchor – a country offering policy continuity, infrastructure reliability, and a growing middle class that supports long-term market expansion.

Chen Shuai, Deputy Director General at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic regulator, emphasised the country’s commitment to high-quality development and high-level opening-up. “We welcome the global business community to participate in China’s modernisation process and share in the opportunities it creates.”

Multinational executives appear to be listening. Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens, has spoken of China as both a “manufacturing powerhouse” and a “crucial hub for digital and green transformation.” And Faisal Alibrahim, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, points to China’s development model as offering valuable lessons for emerging economies looking to scale innovation.

Dialogue, Connection, and Collaborative Growth

The Annual Meeting of the New Champions is more than a summit – it’s a space for cross-border dialogue and shared exploration. From AI to green energy, from digital infrastructure to future talent strategies, the sessions convene a mix of perspectives across public and private sectors.

As Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, notes, Asia now contributes 60% of global economic growth – with China at its core. In this context, the meeting helps global leaders understand the underlying trends, risks, and opportunities that are reshaping the region.

Entrepreneurship today is less about chasing expansion and more about restoring clarity – in strategy, purpose, and vision. It is about making bold decisions even when outcomes are uncertain, and about anchoring innovation in values that endure beyond cycles.

Tianjin’s importance this week goes beyond the headlines. It represents a commitment – by China and its entrepreneurs – to remain engaged with the world, to offer solutions rather than just narratives, and to seek consensus even when the global stage feels fragmented.

In a world full of variables, direction matters more than speed. And it is that sense of direction – grounded in resilience and openness – that Chinese entrepreneurship brings to the table.

The writer is a CGTN news presenter and journalist covering global economic and business developments and can be reached at [email protected]