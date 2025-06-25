Pakistan has second-highest number of unvaccinated children after India, says global study

A new global health study by The Lancet has revealed that Pakistan has the second-highest number of children who receive no vaccines at all. These children, called “zero-dose children,” are completely unprotected from deadly but preventable diseases. The study found that 419,000 children in Pakistan did not receive even a single dose of any routine vaccine in 2023. India ranks first in South Asia, followed by Pakistan, highlighting a serious gap in the region’s healthcare.

The report warned that global progress in childhood vaccination has slowed down in recent years. Although past efforts saved millions of lives, the momentum has now dropped. One major reason is the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted routine healthcare services. Between 2020 and 2023, an estimated 12.8 million more children worldwide missed their vaccines due to the pandemic. As a result, diseases like measles, polio, and tuberculosis are now more dangerous than before.

In Pakistan, the situation is more worrying because it is one of only two countries where polio is still present. Despite government vaccination campaigns, many children remain unprotected. Problems like fake news, fear of side effects, and poor access to health centers continue to hurt the progress. Security challenges in certain areas also make it difficult for health workers to reach every child.

Experts say that unless strong steps are taken now, Pakistan may not reach the 2030 global vaccination goals. These goals aim to cut the number of zero-dose children in half. So far, only 18 countries have met these targets. To help improve the situation, UNICEF and Gavi gave 31 refrigerated trucks to Pakistan. These trucks are used to safely transport vaccines across the country.

Health officials and global researchers are calling for better awareness, easier access to vaccines, and stronger trust in the healthcare system. They also urge the public to reject false information about vaccines. If Pakistan fails to act quickly, millions of children could remain at risk from diseases that the world already knows how to prevent.