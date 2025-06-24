Dar leads Pakistan delegation at 12th Pak-UAE ministerial commission session in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is representing Pakistan at the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), which is taking place today (Tuesday) in Abu Dhabi.

The JMC is the top institutional platform for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. This session aims to strengthen strategic, economic, and developmental ties between the two close allies.

Dar is heading a high-level delegation that includes secretaries and senior officials from the Ministries of Economic Affairs, Commerce, Energy, Maritime Affairs, and Interior. On the UAE side, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is leading a delegation of top officials from relevant Emirati institutions.

The two sides will review progress in multiple areas, including trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, and information technology. Moreover, they are expected to finalize several legal agreements to formalize cooperation in these sectors.

This important meeting provides both countries with an opportunity to align their economic goals, deepen collaboration, and unlock the full potential of a mutually beneficial partnership moving forward.

With Pakistan aiming to expand its regional ties and economic footprint, the outcomes of this session could play a key role in boosting bilateral relations with the UAE across critical sectors.