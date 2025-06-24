Iran rejects ceasefire, vows to intensify strikes against US and Israel

Iran has firmly denied receiving any formal ceasefire proposal from the United States, saying there is no reason to end its ongoing war with Israel and the US. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran considers recent peace talks and announcements from Washington and Tel Aviv as nothing more than deceptive tactics.

According to Araghchi, Iran views these statements as an excuse to justify continued military aggression against the Iranian people. He stressed that Tehran is prepared to respond more forcefully and that retaliatory strikes will now intensify. “We are not listening to the lies of our enemies,” he told CNN.

These bold remarks came shortly before US President Donald Trump declared that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which would be implemented in a phased process. However, Iran’s official response indicates a clear refusal to accept or recognize that agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to say that his country is fully prepared for a long-term conflict. “This war could last up to two years—we are ready for that,” he warned. The strong statement reflects Iran’s hardened position despite international calls for peace.

Meanwhile, US officials are reportedly bracing for another wave of Iranian retaliation within the next 48 hours. Security agencies have heightened their alerts amid rising fears that the conflict may continue to escalate, especially after deadly attacks over the weekend.

The current situation highlights a deep divide between public statements from global leaders and the actual ground reality. As tensions grow, the possibility of lasting peace in the region seems more uncertain than ever.